MY TYPICAL DAY…

Begins with collecting flowers at the market and having a chat with every person there. Then we spend a few hours at the studio preparing a display for a morning event. We head out to install it and then we’ll grab breakfast at Pret. We’re really lucky with the type of jobs that come our way. We love working with fashion brands and designers because those tend to be the most creative projects – it could be for a dinner, presentation or show.

We learn a lot about each designer’s process. Recently, we created floral installations for Roksanda, who wanted fabric incorporated into them. In the end, we found this translucent material to weave into floral sculptures. I don’t really do lunch, but I do snack. In the afternoon, I try to block off time for brainstorming. We often don’t finish until 8pm as we’re setting up evening events.

WHEN I’M TIRED OR STRESSED I…

Have a bath and listen to Max Richter’s Sleep album.

MY GO-TO SNACK AT WORK IS…

Bourbon creams from the newsagent next to our studio.