When it comes to romantic relationships, and even in our platonic friendships, we know that a level of compatibility is important. Do we have common interests? Value the same things? And do we express love, happiness and emotion in the same way?

The latter, often termed as our “love language”, is a popular theory that describes the five different ways of giving and receiving love.

The five distinct love languages are: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, receiving gifts and acts of service.

But do we understand enough about our workplace love languages? After all, the average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime, so clearly the way that we navigate relationships with our colleagues has a lasting impact on us.