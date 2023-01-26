People start thinking about looking for a new job 18 months into a role – here’s why

How long does it take for that ‘ooh, a new job’ excitement to wear off and for reality to hit? According to new research, we make it a year – but on average, 18 months is when our feet start to itch and we consider moving on.

The team at recruitment specialist Michael Page commissioned a study that asked 5,000 employed adults when they start to ponder a new job and found that 18 months into a role is the average. What causes the shift from loving your gig to wanting to ditch it? Not feeling valued (financially or otherwise), stress and frustration with upper management are among the top reasons.

That might paint a rather glum picture, but many of the people who start to question their current position go on to find new roles that end up being much better fits. The research found that of those who moved on, just 3% regretted it.