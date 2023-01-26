People start thinking about looking for a new job 18 months into a role – here’s why
- Ellen Scott
It takes us 18 months in a job to get itchy feet and an urge to move on, says new research. But why?
How long does it take for that ‘ooh, a new job’ excitement to wear off and for reality to hit? According to new research, we make it a year – but on average, 18 months is when our feet start to itch and we consider moving on.
The team at recruitment specialist Michael Page commissioned a study that asked 5,000 employed adults when they start to ponder a new job and found that 18 months into a role is the average. What causes the shift from loving your gig to wanting to ditch it? Not feeling valued (financially or otherwise), stress and frustration with upper management are among the top reasons.
That might paint a rather glum picture, but many of the people who start to question their current position go on to find new roles that end up being much better fits. The research found that of those who moved on, just 3% regretted it.
Doug Rode, UK&I managing director at Michael Page, said: “Once the honeymoon period of a new job is over, it’s possible that you realise it wasn’t quite the right fit for you all along. When these thoughts start to manifest, it is only a matter of time before something has to give.
“There is nothing worse than being miserable in your job, so unhappy workers should address any concerns with their employer and attempt to find a solution. If feelings of frustration or unhappiness persist, perhaps it’s the right time to take rational action and embrace a new challenge.”
Top 10 reasons people start looking for new jobs, according to the study
1. I didn’t think I was being valued for my contribution
2. I felt like I was being underpaid
3. The working conditions had started to deteriorate
4. I found the work too stressful
5. It wasn’t quite like how I expected when I accepted the job
6. I wanted to peruse different opportunities
7. I was working too many hours
8. I felt like I had hit a ceiling with how far I could progress
9. I didn’t agree with changes being made from the top
10. The work was no longer challenging
How to know if it’s time to quit your job
When quiet quitting isn’t quite hitting the spot, rage applying makes its way through the door. But how can you tell the difference between a fired-up reaction to a temporary issue and a genuine need to move on? Taking these steps can help.
Write it down
It can help to start journaling daily, making note of how your job is making you feel and what’s been happening. This way, you can look back and see if there are repeated frustrating patterns forming and validate just how long you’ve been unhappy.
Have a think about what exactly you don’t like – and if you can change it
What’s pissing you off about your job? Is it all the pointless meetings, having to wake up early or an ever-increasing workload? Or is it something bigger, like your company’s culture, a dislike of the industry or a total lack of passion?
Have a sit down and really iron out exactly what’s not working for you – and then suss out if it’s within your power to change. See if you can ask for tweaks (flexible working hours, fewer meetings, a protocol for prioritising tasks), and if so, whether they bring the joy back. If not – or the issues run too deep to be fixed by a meeting with your manager – it might be time to go.
Take a look at potential progression
Boreout is a very real thing, and can hit when you’re stuck in a role that you’ve outgrown. Before you go heavy on the job search, it’s worth looking at your current workplace and seeing if there are opportunities for progression. Would a promotion fix your work-related ennui? What about a side-step to a different team? Or a mentorship?
Consider what you can take from this role before you jump ship entirely. But on the flipside, if you’ve stagnated and your workplace isn’t offering any ways for you to move forward, maybe it’s time to think about moving on.
