When we apply for jobs, there are a few things we tend to prioritise – our salaries, room for career progression and how many days of annual leave we get.

But one of the most important things – and one that we rarely ask about – is the workplace culture and the idea of forming relationships with our colleagues.

After all, the people we work with tend to be the ones we see and socialise with the most, and when those relationships aren’t formed it can have a massive impact on our job satisfaction and how we view ourselves.