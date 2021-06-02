In a bid to find out, I sat down with mental health campaigner and TV & radio broadcaster, Neev Spencer, for a chat about work personas. Here’s what she had to say.

What is a work persona?

“Our work and home personas are the two personalities that make up our daily lives,” says Spencer.

“Without even being aware of it, you may live in two different abodes within yourself each day. At work you are organised, in control and professional – or, at least, this is what you aim to project. At home, though, you may be far from those things.”

Who is most likely to adopt a work persona?

“People who need to project a confident work persona often have high pressure jobs, which means that they need to seem effortlessly in control, leading and paving the way,” says Spencer.

“Transitioning from the ‘you’ that you adopt at this high pressure job, to the ‘you’ that walks through the door at home to an eager family with varying needs, is an active subconscious effort. Going from leader to loving partner takes a flow that not all of us can easily go with.”