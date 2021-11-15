Jessica, 32, from West Sussex, works as a freelance hair and make-up artist. She’s often found herself being walked over at work and belittled by clients.

“My whole adult life I’ve been told that I look younger than I am. I just used to smile and never thought much of it. However, when I went freelance I started to notice an uneasy energy when I first arrived at a meeting with a new client. They either seemed slightly nervous or would talk to me in a very condescending or patronising way.

People would often seem surprised when I told them how long I had been working in hair and make-up and tell me that they had assumed that I was much younger. I often found that when they realised [I wasn’t as young as they thought] they would start to speak to me more respectfully.