“Do a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Whether it’s come from well-meaning careers advisors, motivational speakers or Instagram gurus, it’s an expression most people will hear at least once in their lives.

Nowadays, the idea that you should do something you love for a career is as ingrained in our working culture as the concept of the 9-5. Gone are the days when work was something people did simply to pay the bills. In 2021, you’re not just expected to work hard at your job – you’re expected to enjoy it, too.

However, doing something you love for a job isn’t as rosy as it may sound. Because at the same time as people are being encouraged to do what they love for a living, we’re also seeing rising levels of burnout, stagnant wages and a dwindling work/life balance.