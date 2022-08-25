Since the pandemic, flexible working has boomed, with more of us doing our jobs from home with hybrid schedules that allow us to balance work and life in a much healthier way than before. But there’s also a growing trend that promotes a different kind of WFH: working from holiday.

For most of us, a holiday is typically our time to switch off from work. We set our out of office, delete the email app from our phone and enjoy a blissful break from the day-to-day tensions and stresses of our jobs.

But now an increasing number of us are tagging on remote working days at the start or end of a trip to make the most of our time away. According to research by LinkedIn, 39% of UK adults have worked from holiday this year alone, with 28% admitting that it helps them to feel more positively about their workplace.