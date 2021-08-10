The truth about how much it actually costs us to work from home

“If people aren’t going into work, they don’t deserve the terms and conditions they get if they are going into work,” they told The Daily Mail. “I think people who want to get on in life will go into the office because that’s how people are going to succeed.”

Not only are these comments based on the (wrong) assumption that people working from home aren’t doing as much or working as hard as their office-based counterparts, but they also fail to recognise that working from home comes with its own costs for employees.

It’s a fact that’s easy to forget when you’re checking your emails or logging on to your next Zoom call, but the electricity, wifi and other utilities you use while working from home are all extra costs you’re shouldering, unless you’ve claimed WFH tax relief or have been given an allowance from your employer.