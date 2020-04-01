If you had to pick one way coronavirus is changing the world of work, you’d probably say something to do with remote working. Many people who have never worked from home before are now learning how to function outside of an office environment – and it’s a shift which is sure to have implications long after the current pandemic has ended.

What you might not have noticed, however, is how the current pandemic – and the subsequent change in working arrangements we’ve adopted as a result – is changing our working relationships. As we swap our office chairs for the sofa or dining room table, the way in which we interact with our colleagues has become more, well… human.

“I’ve seen a real difference in meeting styles and language used in the last month,” says Belinda Parmar OBE, CEO of The Empathy Business. “Our home and work life has been forced to blend and the outcome is that we are seeing a more empathic and authentic style of leadership.”