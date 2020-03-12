There are many things which make working from home absolutely fantastic. Besides the fact that you’ve got all your home comforts within arm’s reach, being outside the office means no more uncomfortable office wear or silent judgement when you reach for your fourth Creme Egg of the day.

As someone who works from home one day a week, I can confirm that the experience is a particularly joyful one.

Getting up 15 minutes before the working day is due to start is a feeling unlike any other. Instead of the hour-long slog I complete during the week, my commute (aka moving between my bed and my desk) takes less than a minute, and I’m sat comfortably in front of my laptop with a cup of tea way before the working day is due to start.