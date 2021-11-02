Research by the UK Institute of Employment Studies found that business culture is a major cause of presenteeism. Employees who know that being absent would make more work for colleagues, for example teachers and nurses, are most likely to work while unwell.

“I feel so anxious about taking time off for illness and know it’s going to pile up leading to extra overtime the next week,” admits Lara*, a content manager. “I was really ill last week and still joining calls and croaking through with my camera off. I don’t know if I’m imagining it but I feel like certain coworkers are judging me for not just working through it, even though I have a fever and can hardly sit up or speak.”

But the pressure to minimise sick days and maximise productivity when ill continues even among the self-employed.

“I recently had my appendix out quite suddenly and as someone who is self-employed, it really challenged me to take time off,” Tori Porter, a PR consultant tells Stylist. “Obviously clients were very understanding, but there’s a sense of guilt for taking time off when you don’t have anyone to take over for you.

“Not having anyone to check things for me, I couldn’t help but check emails to make sure nothing was missed. I think it’s a massive learning experience for freelancers. Figuring out how to take time off. It seems so easy from the outside, getting to work on your own terms, but it does mean it’s a lot harder to take a proper holiday or sick leave.

“I do, however, think that you’re more likely to not take sick days if you are working from home as you can check your emails from the sofa and not over-exert yourself. I had Covid in March 2020 and I still didn’t take any time off as I was working from home.”