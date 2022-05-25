“The idea of returning to the office full-time has been a source of real anxiety for me,” says Sobia*.

“There are so many more things I need to think about as a woman of colour that go beyond the frustration of the daily commute or spending too much money on lunch – I now have to prepare myself to enter a predominantly white space and deal with the challenges and politics that come with that.”

Sobia works as an administrative secretary, where she is one of two women of colour in her team. “When applying for the job, they highlighted diversity and inclusion as key to them as a company,” she says. “But once I started, I noticed I was the only South Asian woman on the team alongside a mixed-race woman and a team of predominantly white men”.

Sobia said this dynamic wasn’t one that she was unfamiliar with and she knew just what to expect. “This wasn’t my first rodeo, so I knew the offensive comments were coming – and it really didn’t take long.

“I’d get asked for curry recommendations, and would constantly be asked about my religion; I dealt with sexist comments and had to either ignore it and pretend I didn’t hear or grin and bear it, all of which was incredibly taxing for me,” says Sobia.