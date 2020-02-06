This is how working long hours puts your mental health at risk

Working long hours has become an expected part of modern working culture. According to the latest figures from the TUC, workers in the UK put in more than £32 billion worth of unpaid overtime in the last year, with more than 5 million workers putting in a total of 2 billion unpaid hours.

But while putting in longer (and increasingly more stressful) hours at work may feel part and parcel of modern life, we need to remain aware of the dangers of stretching ourselves too thin all for the sake of our job – and developing burnout as a result. The condition, which was officially recognised as an “occupational syndrome” by the World Health Organisation in 2019, occurs when chronic stress in the workplace isn’t managed properly, and can result in feelings of fatigue and a general lack of motivation.