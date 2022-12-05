While a boozy corporate culture is much less common nowadays, it is a bit of a bore for a non-drinker to tolerate. However, in the way that you would like others to appreciate your preferences, you need to return the favour. Just because you don’t love it, it’s important to remind yourself that many of your team enjoy an opportunity to relax with colleagues.

You are however justified in feeling less than thrilled about others getting drunk at a lunch while you are stone-cold sober. No one finds that position particularly comfortable but it’s useful to learn how to handle difficult situations. My hunch is you won’t be the only one not drinking on these beery occasions. Look around next time and observe how many others are politely leaving their drink untouched or indeed choosing a soft drink instead.

Your company needs to wake up and appreciate that sobriety is no longer a passing trend – it’s a way of life that millennials and Gen Z have spearheaded. This persistence with boozy lunches is becoming outdated, so it’s perfect timing for you to lose your anxiety and celebrate your preference for abstinence.