Five powerful ways to tackle bullying in the workplace

A report by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has revealed 24% of employees feel issues like bullying and harassment in the workplace are swept under the rug or ignored. While 15% of employees have experienced bullying in the last three years, with the most common forms including, “being undermined or humiliated” (55% of women, 50% of men), “persistent unwarranted criticism” and “unwanted personal remarks” more than half of them did not report it.

The CIPD (the professional body for HR and people development) highlighted line management and training as key in causing and preventing harassment and bullying in the workplace. Lack of faith and confidence in how reports will be handled plays a large part in the reluctance to report and the CIPD has urged firms to train managers to be able to handle conflicts better.

Only two fifths (40%) of line managers reported having had any people management training and a third of employers (34%) said managers lacking confidence to challenge inappropriate behaviour was one of the biggest barriers to successful conflict management.