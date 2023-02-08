In the pre-pandemic era of the 9-to-5 office job, it was received wisdom that, like it or not, you’d probably discover that, if you crunched the numbers, you spend more time with your colleagues than with your family and friends .

Since then, the world of work has undergone a significant shift. With hybrid working and working from home now more common, we’re perhaps not getting quite as much IRL face time with our co-workers as we used to.

The time we do spend with the people we work with has arguably become even more important. According to new research from LinkedIn, 17% of British workers have vowed to make more of an effort with their colleagues this year as part of a new focus on ’career committing’, a work trend that’s all about focusing time and effort on your career, making it a constant during unpredictable times.