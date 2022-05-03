If the latest allegations that British politics is rife with sexism teach us anything, it’s a lesson we’d already learned: women continue to bear the brunt of stopping misogyny in the workplace.

Some 56 MPs across parties have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme in relation to complaints that range from making sexually inappropriate comments to more serious wrongdoing.

But this isn’t a political problem, it’s a cultural one. “While some may look at their workplace and believe there is no such problem, countless women are still feeling the pressure to alter their behaviour and avoid unwanted attention and comments at work,” explains Rachel Phillips, an employment solicitor at JMW Solicitors.

“Individual women often bear the heavy burden of trying to stop misogyny in the workplace, often at great personal and professional risk to themselves, by adjusting their own behaviours.”