Blimey, you’ve got yourself in a right lather! Let’s face it, we have all giggled at some of the hilarious Zoombombing stories that went viral during lockdown. And most of them are much more outrageous than yours. There’s the one about the girl who goes to the toilet while her colleagues look on aghast. Or the other where the kids interrupt an incredibly earnest dad while he’s trying in vain to communicate a serious point during a news report.

It sounds to me that you may just about have gotten away with your indiscretion. Although your colleagues spotted your more-than-casual attitude on camera, your senior managers have not mentioned it and appear to be ignoring your Zoomtastic performance. Count yourself lucky. There are plenty of Zoom stories that have gone viral for all the wrong reasons and where the main characters usually get the sack. There is one notorious example of a journalist caught masturbating during a virtual meeting who then got promptly fired from his 27-year career. His employers simply could not see past his exposing behaviour. He tried to make amends by seeking treatment and volunteering for charity work, but all to no avail. He said he just wasn’t thinking when he did it but admits in retrospect that his Zoom error was completely disrespectful to his team.