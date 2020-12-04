Virtual handshakes and the aroma of coffee: is Zoom becoming more human?

From voice-tech pizza deliveries to the ability to step inside a famous painting, developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) are set to change our lives.

And, more than ever, this shift will happen not in the wow-worthy realm of major innovations but in small yet significant ways that affect our everyday existence.

Zoom is a good example. Since the start of the pandemic, this video technology has been on the frontier of the remote working movement – its value has soared in 2020, moving it from outlier to a platform that’s as familiar to us as Amazon or Facebook.