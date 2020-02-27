Why we should all strive to be kinder.

Reading this, you might think your hands are clean – that you’ve never trolled anyone. But if you’ve ever scrolled the ‘sidebar of shame’ on your lunch break, you’ve fed the beast. As Stylist’s executive digital editor, Felicity Thistlethwaite, explains, “Digital editors look at the most clicked stories of the day and then try to ensure more clicks tomorrow. If you always click negative stories on female celebrities, there will be a team of reporters trying to find more dirt on another celebrity to make you click again.”

The power of clicks

It goes without saying that influencers and individuals follow the same pattern on social platforms. Like or share a tweet or an Instagram post and you’re essentially asking for more. It’s an uncomfortable truth, but a necessary one: we are all complicit. You may not have been the one to go and doorstep a dead celebrity’s parents, or invade their privacy with a long-range camera lens, but “we clap with our clicks,” says Mathur. “We’ve forgotten the power we have in our hands when we are scrolling and clicking. Social media gets under your skin. You become what you fill yourself with.”

Of course, not all media outlets are bad: many report accurately and responsibly. Stylist has a policy of only covering celebrity stories that they have in some way personally verified, or by supporting famous women who are being vilified in other media. At the other end of the spectrum, Emily Coxhead’s The Happy Newspaper only publishes positive stories from around the globe. “Very rarely is the ‘good’ that celebrities do ever heard about, let alone celebrated,” says Coxhead. “We need more celebrating, more cheering and more acts of kindness in this world that is so quick to tear us down, rather than lift us up.”

So, how can we create a kinder society? “With more ‘cyber kindness’, where you think about the needs of the other person and attempt to meet those needs by using supportive and positive vocabulary, rather than negative,” says Cassidy, who is also one of the world’s only cyber-kindness experts. This training would start in schools. “Every school has courses in literature and communication. Why not have sessions in the curriculum on how to use tech in positive ways? That way, over time, it will become normalised.”