Nokes asked whose advice Johnson had taken on reopening schools at the same time as the retail sector, where she said the majority employees were female, and how the move might impact the availability of childcare.

“I think your question, Caroline, is directed at whether or not we’ve got sufficiently female representation at the top of government helping us to inform these decisions and I really think we have,” he replied. “The head of policy at Number 10 is Munira Mirza, the election manifesto on which we both fought successfully was written by two women and the most important appointments we’ve made just in the last couple of weeks… have also been women.”