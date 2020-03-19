Apparently there’s a ‘butthole cut’ of Cats and, dammit, we need to see it

Cats, the noted cinematic calamity, quietly dropped onto iTunes this week, where it has been embraced by people looking for entertainment as they isolate at home.

And entertainment it most certainly is, as Seth Rogen discovered watching the film for the first time. Rogen, who had never seen the original musical upon which it is based – perhaps he should have read our story explaining the bonkers plot of Cats to first-time viewers before queuing up his iTunes rental – live-tweeted his experience for all his followers.

Some of his thoughts? He found the fact that Judi Dench’s cat character wore a fur coat “appalling”, and he demanded to know “WHAT IS A JELLICLE?!” (If only we had the words to explain, Rogen.) He also wondered about why some cats wore trousers (or “pants”, as he put it) and others did not.