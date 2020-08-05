CBBC shares brilliant response to complaints over same-sex kiss scene

For many millennials, CBBC helped shape our formative years, thanks to iconic shows like Grange Hill, Byker Grove, The Story of Tracy Beaker and Newsround.

Today, it is still an entertainment space where young people can tune in, watch, learn and enjoy shows that reflect the society they are growing up in.

That’s why, for most people, the recent airing of a same-sex kiss on its show The Next Step was very much welcomed. Although it shouldn’t be a significant moment in children’s TV (it is 2020, after all), LGBTQ+ representation is still rarely provided on shows for young people – which is why this is a big step forwards.