Celebrity Gogglebox shared a clip of the BBC’s Ambulance series, and it was an emotional reminder of just how much we owe our NHS.

The latest season of Gogglebox sadly came to an end last week. It’s the reality show that’s helped so many of us get through lockdown by reflecting on the week’s news and entertainment. There was comfort in seeing familiar faces at a time when we cannot see our friends and families. And a lot of the emotions and reactions expressed about coronavirus on the show were just so relatable.

So, although it’s not quite the same, we’re happy to see that Celebrity Gogglebox has returned to fill the Friday night slot. Celebrities in the new series include comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatúndé Aléshé, radio presenter Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook, Olympian boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Ella, and Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

There was a real mixture of laughter and tears throughout the first episode on Friday 5 June, which is exactly what we expect from a good Gogglebox episode. But there was one one clip in particular that brought everyone watching to tears. A scene from the BBC’s documentary series Ambulance showed what happened when an emergency phone call was answered on a Saturday night.

Celebrity Gogglebox: comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatúndé Aléshé were just two of the celebrities who became emotional watching Ambulance.

A man was having a heart-attack at home in front of his 10-year-old son. When he lost consciousness, the son took over the phone call while they waited for the ambulance to arrive. He was clearly distraught but the call handler remained calm while continuing to ask him questions. When the man stopped breathing, the boy broke down, but the call handler asked him to carry out chest compressions then talked him through how to do them. Remarkably, the dad regained consciousnesses just as the ambulance crew arrived at the house.

The show’s narrator highlighted the fact that 198 emergency calls had already been made within an hour that night, proving just how under strain our NHS is constantly under. But the way it was handled also shows just how incredible our NHS workers are. And the bravery of the young boy was of course incredible. No wonder there wasn’t a dry eye on our screens. It’s a powerful reminder that doctors, nurses, hospital porters and emergency service teams are just doing what they always do – their very best to save lives. You can watch the full episode of Celebrity Gogglebox on All 4.

