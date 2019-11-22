Radiator wars: the great debate over turning on the central heating

Couple privilege is a very real thing (well, it is to me at least). Just the other week, I had to step off the pavement and onto the road, just because an oncoming couple refused to let go of each other’s hands to walk single file and let me pass. That is a true story. Then there’s the fact that it’s way cheaper to rent or buy a house with a partner than on your own. In fact, everything seems cheaper and easier for people in relationships.

But I recently learned that it’s not all Champagne and roses while watching a Bodyguard marathon together, after discovering a disadvantage that comes with being coupled up.