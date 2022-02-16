A new national campaign is calling on women and people with cervixes to take up their cervical screening offers after new data revealed nearly one in three eligible individuals do not attend their appointments.

The campaign – which has been launched by The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) with the support of the NHS – urges those who are eligible for the screenings not to ignore their invites, and if they missed their last one, to book an appointment with their GP practice or sexual health clinic now.

A survey conducted to support the campaign also revealed the key concerns that are stopping people from coming forward for cervical screening, with the most common one being embarrassment for never having attended or missing an appointment (42%), followed by those who “kept putting it off” (34%) and fears that it would be painful (28%).