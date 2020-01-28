Cervical screening isn’t a test for cancer: rather, it tests the health of the cells in the cervix.

Around 3,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the UK every year, and the condition is most common in sexually active women aged 30 to 45. However, it is possible for women of any age to develop cervical cancer.

All women who are over the age of 25 and registered with a GP will be invited to have a cervical screening test. This will happen via a letter containing all the information needed to book a test. The screening will usually be performed by a practice nurse, and you can request a female or male nurse.

The frequency of screening depends on your age:

• aged 25 to 49 – invited for a test every three years

• aged 50 to 64 – invited for a test every five years

• over 65 – only women who haven’t been screened since age 50 or those who have recently had abnormal tests are invited for a test

Most women will have “normal” results from the screening, while around one in 20 will be told they have “abnormal changes” in the cells of their cervix.

When asked if we should worry about “abnormal changes”, Dr Vanessa Mackay, spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), tells Stylist, “An abnormal test result does not mean a woman has or will get cancer, it just means some of the cells are abnormal. The cells may go back to normal on their own, however, in some cases the abnormal cells need to be removed so they don’t become cancerous.”

The NHS recommends that you book your appointment for the middle of your menstrual cycle, around 14 days after the start of your last period, to get the best sample of cells possible.

It also recommends that you should avoid using barrier methods of contraception (such as a condom or diaphragm) or spermicide or lubricant jelly, in the 24 hours before you take the test.