The ‘burrito’ method

Inhabitat editor Yuka Yoneda made this duvet changing trick a sensation back in 2015 when she posted a video of her practising the ‘burrito’ method to YouTube, although plenty of people still don’t know about it.

This method involves laying both your duvet and duvet cover flat on your bed, one on top of the other, and rolling them into a pancake, before flipping the ends over and rolling it out flat again but this time combined. Here’s a step-by-step guide below:

1. Turn your duvet cover inside out and lay it flat on your bed so that the opening is at the foot of your bed.

2. Lay your duvet flat, on top of your duvet cover, making sure all of the corners are matched up and aligned.

3. Starting at the head of your bed, roll your duvet and duvet cover down the bed together, like a burrito.

4. When you get to the end of your bed, take one end and reach into the duvet cover and flip it over exposing the right side of your duvet cover, burying the duvet inside.

5. Do the same for the other side, so that both ends now look like your duvet cover (with duvet inside) should.

6. Once both sides are successfully flipped over, flip over the duvet cover as well.

7. Now unroll your burrito back up to the top of your bed, and it should unroll ready-made.

8. Plus, you can just reverse the process when it’s time to wash your sheets.