This is how many of us have changed our buying habits because of the environment

There was once a time when environmental issues very rarely made it into the mainstream media. But the way the world is changing, and the detrimental effects that change will have on us becomes ever more pressing, being eco-minded is thankfully higher on most people’s agendas. From Topshop’s vegan shoe line to the ever-increasing ranges of eco coffee cups and water bottles on offer, you’d be hard pushed not to think about how your actions are impacting the environment daily.

But even though we’re still a long way off reversing the damage that has been done to the earth (at last count scientists said we have just 12 years to save the planet) the good news is that people are thinking much more consciously about the sustainability of their day-to-day purchases. A new study by GlobalWebIndex into sustainable packaging in the UK and US has found some really encouraging results. After surveying 3,833 consumers across both regions, the market research company found that 53% of consumers have reduced the amount of disposable plastic they use in the last 12 months. From cutting down on plastic bag usage to investing in reusable cups, these environmentally habits are clearly becoming an engrained part of our behaviour.