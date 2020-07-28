Suranne Jones is bringing back this hugely popular Channel 4 anthology series

Here’s everything we know about Suranne Jones’s involvement in the new I Am… series.

Last year, Channel 4’s I Am… anthology series quickly became a compelling watch with some majorly important talking points. I Am Hannah, which starred Gemma Chan, explored the complex and taboo issue of women’s fertility in their 30s. I Am Nicola, featuring Vicky McClure, told a story about the prevalent yet hidden problem of coercive abuse in relationships. And, in I Am Kirsty, Samantha Morton played a single mum living in poverty who turns to sex work. With so many more stories like this that need to be told in the mainstream, we’re pleased to announce the series is making a return.

You may also like I Am Hannah’s story of online dating in your 30s was annoyingly close to the bone

Another three episodes of Dominic Savage’s Bafta-nominated I Am… series are being filmed for Channel 4. Like the first three episodes in season one, each story in the anthology will have personal resonance with its lead actress. Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack) will star in I Am Victoria alongside Ashley Walters (Top Boy), and she has said it will focus on discussions around mental health.

I Am Hannah: Gemma Chan starred in the first season of the Channel 4 show.

Speaking about her involvement, Jones says: “I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am... Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process so far has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on. “I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

You may also like Vicky McClure’s experience of coercive control helped her prepare for new TV drama

Savage adds: “I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne. “It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.” Further names for the two remaining episodes of season two are yet to be announced. That’s all the information we have so far, but we’ll keep you updated when more details are shared. In the meantime, you can catch up with I Am… season one on All 4.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy