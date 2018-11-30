7 easy ways to donate to charity in the run up to Christmas

With reports of food banks facing their biggest demands yet, an expected record number of families across the UK will be receiving their Christmas meal from one this December. With this in mind, The Trussell Trust – a poverty charity – are asking for your help.

“Christmas is supposed to be a time for joy but what we’re seeing is the festive period becoming increasingly stressful for more and more people across the country. Our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty – but what we’re seeing is people struggling to heat homes and put food on the table because they simply cannot afford the basics anymore and that just isn’t right,” says Emma Revie, chief executive of The Trussell Trust.

“We know it doesn’t have to be like this. In the short-term we’re urging the public to donate generously during the first part of December and into the new year, as unfortunately the need for food banks is not going to end after Christmas.”

The Trussell Trust relies on voluntary donations – including money, food and your time. You can find out where your nearest food bank is here. And for more information on what’s best to give, you can see the charity’s list here.

2) Have a chat with an elderly person over the phone