Elizabeth Banks is directing the reboot…

… and we couldn’t be happier about it, to be honest. Why? Well, it seems more than safe to say that Banks, who as an actor has stolen the show in everything from The Hunger Games to Modern Family, will make a safe pair of hands behind the camera. She set a world record in 2015 when her directorial debut, Pitch Perfect 2, took £53 million ($69m) at the box office on its opening weekend – the highest ever figure for a first-time director. She was also a producer on the original Pitch Perfect film, and the 2017 ‘threequel’.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the Seventies,” Banks said in a statement. “This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

Banks will also star in the new Charlie’s Angels movie as Bosley, who is the communication between the Angels and Charlie. Although, unlike previous Charlie’s Angels films, Banks will be one of many Bosleys. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “All of the Angels have been played by different women and have had different names, but the Bosley character was always named Bosley no matter who played him. We thought, ‘Well, that must mean it’s more than a name.’”