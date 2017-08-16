The most defiant and uplifting tweets about the Charlottesville violence

Last Saturday, white nationalists descended on Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, for a rally they called “Unite the Right”.

The group, made up of the alt-right, militia, neo-Nazis and racists, formed the largest gathering of white nationalists in the country for decades, as they joined together to protest the upcoming removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee.

The rally ended in violence and chaos, with nationalists reportedly shouting anti-immigrant, anti-semitic and racist slogans and attacking anti-fascist counter-protestors, while one man drove into a crowd of counter-protestors and killed one woman, named as Heather Hayer, while injuring some 19 others.

The governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency and riot police were drafted in to diffuse the rally.