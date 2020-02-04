The Cheer phenomenon: why do we become so obsessed with certain films and TV shows?

January 2020 will go down in pop-culture history as the month of Cheer. Since its release on 8 January, the Netflix docuseries – which follows a team of competitive college cheerleaders as they prepare for their national championships – has taken the world by storm. The names Jerry, Gabi and Lexi are no longer random nouns – they’re the hottest talking points in the Stylist office.

But when you sit back and think about the whole thing (between watching videos of Jerry “mat-talking” people as they walk into the office, of course), it doesn’t take long before you realise that it’s all just a little bit bonkers. Worldwide Google searches for “Cheer Netflix” have increased by 3,600% in the last 30 days. The show’s stars have racked up millions of followers on Instagram. It’s been less than a month since the show was released, the Navarro team has appeared everywhere from Entertainment Tonight to The Ellen Show. And all of this thanks to our sudden and relentless obsession.