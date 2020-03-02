Cheese doesn’t just have a cult following. Its gooey, creamy delicious-ness brings out a passion in people. When there’s but a sniff of a new haunt where cheese-lovers can gorge on the stuff, it immediately has a wait-list as long as your arm.

We saw it with the cheese conveyor belt, which opened last year as part of the Covent Garden’s KERB food market, and was quickly one of the most talked about foodie experiences in London. Now Matthew Carver, the brains behind both the conveyor belt and Camden Market’s Cheese Bar, has announced a Cheese Barge which will float into Paddington Central this spring.