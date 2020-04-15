As a nation of cheese enthusiasts, we don’t think it would be over curdling the cheddar to say that pretty much any cheese-themed event is met with open arms (and open mouths) around the UK.

There was the Cheese Conveyor Belt which came to the capital last year and Londoners went absolutely wild for. And let’s not forget the Cheese Barge and Cheese Hotel Suite among the cheese fairs, festivals and parties up and down the country over the summer months. Heck, we’ve even quizzed ourselves on what cheese we would be.

We know that Covid-19 threatens a lot more than our summer plans and its effects on our society have been devastating. But sometimes in the face of a situation that feels overwhelming, it’s the little things that can get you down.