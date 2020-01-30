If you get a little bit sticky while you’re scoffing, don’t worry, there’s also cheese soap and touches like ‘cheesy’ music to bop around too. As the apartment is self-catering, there’s an abundance of cheese-themed cookbooks to provide inspiration and classic cheese boardgames to help pass the time.

The cheese hotel suite has been created to celebrate the restaurant’s new cheese menu and it’s only open until 6 February. Even though the window to stay is pretty small, the good news is that if you do get the chance to visit, you won’t need to pay for it.

Café Rouge is offering guests the chance to win a stay, plus a £50 restaurant voucher to be used whenever you like. The only thing they ask is that you make a donation to the brand’s charity partner, the Prince’s Trust upon checkout.

It really is too gouda to miss out on.