There’s a cheese-themed hotel in London, and it’s too gouda to be true

Megan Murray
Is cheese your biggest love? Then this is essential reading. 

This week the world’s first cheese-themed suite has opened here in London’s Camden and it’s everything a cheese lover could dream of.

Devised by Café Rouge, with the help of holiday accommodation site Cuckooz, the hotel has been designed to be as cheesy as possible with yellow wallpaper decorated with illustrations of different types of cheese, cheese-shaped cushions, huge cheese blocks positioned around the room, and cheese-printed bedsheets.

The Cheese Suite’s bedroom.

But, more deliciously, there are edible treats, too. Instead of the usual mini bar fare, the cheese suite is stocked with… you guessed it – a cheese board. It comes with plenty of fruit, crackers and wine (yay!) so that you won’t get hungry staring at all of the cheesy décor.

There’s also a cheese phone, which when called upon will have Café Rouge staff hot footing it over to your hotel suite to deliver a melted cheese dish right to your door. 

The Cheese Suite’s living room.

If you get a little bit sticky while you’re scoffing, don’t worry, there’s also cheese soap and touches like ‘cheesy’ music to bop around too.  As the apartment is self-catering, there’s an abundance of cheese-themed cookbooks to provide inspiration and classic cheese boardgames to help pass the time.

The cheese hotel suite has been created to celebrate the restaurant’s new cheese menu and it’s only open until 6 February. Even though the window to stay is pretty small, the good news is that if you do get the chance to visit, you won’t need to pay for it. 

Café Rouge is offering guests the chance to win a stay, plus a £50 restaurant voucher to be used whenever you like. The only thing they ask is that you make a donation to the brand’s charity partner, the Prince’s Trust upon checkout.

It really is too gouda to miss out on.

Images: Cafe Rouge 

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Stylist Daily