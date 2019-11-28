Praise brie: an all-you-can-eat-cheese party is coming to London

Cheese devotees, our prayers have been answered.

What if I told you there is a special place where you can eat as much cheese as you want – besides heaven, obviously – and better still, it is coming to London?

The aptly-named Homage2Fromage, aka all-you-can-eat-cheese party, is expanding to London in 2020. Soon, Londoners will be able to eat as much cheese as we please.

The events, which started in Leeds in 2011, feature eight different cheeses based around a different theme each month and presented on numbered boards.