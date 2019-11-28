Praise brie: an all-you-can-eat-cheese party is coming to London
Jessica Rapana
Published
Homage2Fromage, an all-you-can-eat-cheese event, has launched in London, and our bodies are ready.
Cheese devotees, our prayers have been answered.
What if I told you there is a special place where you can eat as much cheese as you want – besides heaven, obviously – and better still, it is coming to London?
The aptly-named Homage2Fromage, aka all-you-can-eat-cheese party, is expanding to London in 2020. Soon, Londoners will be able to eat as much cheese as we please.
The events, which started in Leeds in 2011, feature eight different cheeses based around a different theme each month and presented on numbered boards.
When “cheese” is called, everyone gets free rein on the cheeses, as well as crackers, breads, chutney, fruit and wine. Afterwards, founders Nick Copland and Vickie Rogerson explain what each cheese is, ask for feedback and give notes.
According to their website, Copland and Rogerson came up with the idea after talking about cheese on Twitter in 2011. When someone commented that they “talked about cheese so much”, they decided to “start a flipping cheese club”.
Fifteen people showed up to the first event at a small Leeds deli on a cold October evening, and soon, they were filling pubs with 80 people every month and began expanding the event into Sheffield, Manchester, York and Harrogate.
Homage2Fromage launched in the capital this week and will return on 28 January for a Scottish cheese theme.
The club will meet monthly at The Bull in Westfield White City in London.
Tickets cost £25 with discounts for tables of four, six and eight people.
Early bird tickets are on sale for £18.
At the risk of sounding cheesy, this really is a dream come true.
Images: Unsplash