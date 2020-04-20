If you thought diamonds were the only cost in this game, though, you’d be wrong. To unlock each chapter, you need a key. You get one key every three hours, and chapters take about… ooh, 30 minutes max to play through? In lockdown, that’s a lotta chapters you’re burning through. Which means, yeah, you’ll probably end up paying £9.99 for an additional 30 keys at some point, too.

And then there’s the time you dedicate to this thing. I spent my entire weekend staring at my phone, agonising over my ‘choices’ and genuinely torn between Prince Darrin and a number of other potential suitors they hurled into the story. My boyfriend, utterly bewildered yet still sweetly supportive (he didn’t know about the money at that point, god love him), kept asking me “how the coronation was going?”

My friends, too, were intrigued to learn more about my new addiction when – at some point during our weekly catch-up – I covered my face with my hands and told them about what I was doing with my spare time. About the ridiculous high romance of it all. About my insatiable need to follow the story through to the end.

“Ah, it’s the classic hook of the good guy versus the spark guy,” my pal Hannah-Rose informed me, putting her years of watching every rom-com ever made to good use. “Tale as old as time. That’s how they get you!”

They advised that I treat myself, just this once, and see the game through. And so I did, dropping diamonds all over the place to ensure I got the happy-ever-after I was hoping for. It worked! Come chapter 19 of A Royal Romance, I had the prince eating out of my hand, had won the approval of the Cordonian press and people, and had secured a few allies at court. But, just before they announced me as queen, disaster struck – I became the victim of a blackmail plot, my name was dragged through the mud, and I was chucked out of court.