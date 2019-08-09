These £120 Dior straws might be the chicest sustainable product of all time
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Today, dear readers, we bring you news of the most over-the-top fabulous set of reusable straws to ever grace the earth, just because.
If you ever find yourself competing for the title of bougiest eco-warrior the world has ever seen, we’ve got just the thing to arm yourself with.
You see, we’re all for make environmentally friendly swaps like using sustainably produced soap at home, ditching paper towels for reusable alternatives and shopping from eco-friendly brands, and there’s no reason we should have to sacrifice one inch of fabulousness.
There’s no one who understands this more than the all mighty fashion power house that is Christian Dior, who have just upped the eco game with a wiley move we, frankly, just didn’t see coming.
Dior’s box of ‘toile de jouy’ reusable straws (and to be fair, they do spark joy - we certainly think Marie Kondo would approve) come in at a handsome £120 for the set.
Although they are, yes joyful, the name actually refers the box’s intricate decoration, which is a classic depiction of an 18th century French scenic pattern usually printed on cotton, linen, or silk. See, you get a bit of history for your £120, too.
Adorning the front is a regal, golden signature of the brand’s name – but it’s inside where the real magic happens.
Each straw takes 10 years to make, gently hand-blown using a technique incorporating the softly beating wings of fairies and materials extracted from a cavern 786,974 meters below ground, known for once being inhabited by mermaids. It’s said that if you hold the straw to your ear, you can still hear the sound of their watery songs.
Not really. We mean, that’s what we half expected to read in the product’s description. But although no mythical creatures were involved in the creation of these almost other-worldly straws they have been hand-painted in three tones of gold and hand-blown in Italy. Which is still pretty bloody fancy.
If the world’s most fabulous straws aren’t quite hitting the spot for you, you can check out the rest of Dior’s toile de jouy range, which includes potentially the most beautiful candle we’ve ever laid eyes on and a dinner plate that will you set back enough that you might not be able to afford any food to go on it.
If you’re just a few pennies short of investing in the delights of Dior for now, though, look at our favourite eco-friendly coffee cups and water bottles, the most sustainable way to have your period, homeware swaps to reduce your foot print and eco-friendly beauty products for your holiday to help with doing your bit for the environment.
Images: Dior / Zino de Groot