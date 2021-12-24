No matter how or where you celebrate, everyone has their favourite part of the Christmas season. For some, it’s the chance to enjoy copious amounts of food and alcohol, while for others, it’s the opportunity to spend time with loved ones. But for me? Nothing will ever top the magic of a Christmas Day walk.

While there’s nothing physically different about the Christmas Day walk than any walk on any other day of the year, there’s something about stepping outside on 25 December that feels extra special.

In my family, it typically happens in the afternoon. Once we’ve sat down for dinner (usually about 2pm) and cleaned away some of the mess, we’ll wrap up warm and set out to give our dog Marlowe a little exercise.