How to avoid getting lumbered with all the domestic labour this Christmas

Sophie Douglas*, a 32-year-old lecturer from the Midlands, loves Christmas. But she also finds it frustrating. “The labour involved in making Christmas happen is never shared in my house,” she says. “It’s done purely by the women, including myself.”

Douglas’s 30-something brother-in-law is the “worst offender for not lifting a finger,” she says. “He’s from a family who stick to gender stereotypes: he ‘downs tools’ when he’s finished eating, leaves his plate on the table, and refuses to change his son’s nappy during meals – my sister has to get up and do it.”

Douglas’s 64-year-old father, meanwhile, has mastered the ability to seem like he’s helping, while actually dodging responsibility for most of the work. “He leaves the Christmas prep and takes all the glory on the actual day. He’ll cook and carve the turkey and is ‘responsible’ for the sprouts. After this feat, he’s exhausted – so the women end up cleaning up after him, too.”