Christmas is not cancelled – this iconic festive event in London is still happening
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Worried about this year’s Christmas plans? Fear not: Kew at Christmas is returning with some festive cheer for 2020.
At this point in the pandemic, thoughts are starting to turn to a C word that isn’t coronavirus. Yep, as we step into autumn, Christmas is very much on our minds.
We all know that things are going to be different this year: will we be able to have Christmas dinner with our families? Are we going to be allowed to take the train to our family homes? Only time will tell.
While it’s hard to say what the exact changes will be, it’s likely that social distancing rules will impact the Christmas events that we love being a part of every year.
Take London’s iconic Winter Wonderland, for example, which will not be going ahead. And it’s hard to imagine crowds gathering for the switching on of Oxford Street’s Christmas lights.
But we’ve got a bit of good news that proves Christmas is not cancelled this year: Christmas At Kew is going ahead.
Returning to Kew Gardens for its eighth year, the illuminated winter Tunnel of Light will take visitors on a trail around the Royal Botanic Gardens. Old favourites and brand new light installations will sparkle and glow around you, bringing some much needed festive cheer.
You’ll discover a glittering tunnel of bells, giant illuminated seed heads and majestic trees wrapped in light on your way to the dazzling treetop waterfall, where beams of light interplay in a breath-taking aerial dance. The Palm House Pond finale returns with a stunning light show playing to a memorable soundtrack of festive classics.
Sounds pretty magical, right?
To keep things warm and festive, there’ll be mulled wine, spiced cider and hot chocolate on hand.
The event will run in the evenings from 18 November until 3 January. Tickets are sure to sell like hotcakes, so make sure you book well in advance.
We’ll keep you updated with any other Christmas events that are taking place this year. Because, let’s face it, we all need something to look forward to this winter.
Images: Getty