At this point in the pandemic, thoughts are starting to turn to a C word that isn’t coronavirus. Yep, as we step into autumn, Christmas is very much on our minds.

We all know that things are going to be different this year: will we be able to have Christmas dinner with our families? Are we going to be allowed to take the train to our family homes? Only time will tell.

While it’s hard to say what the exact changes will be, it’s likely that social distancing rules will impact the Christmas events that we love being a part of every year.

Take London’s iconic Winter Wonderland, for example, which will not be going ahead. And it’s hard to imagine crowds gathering for the switching on of Oxford Street’s Christmas lights.