This can be particularly stressful if someone in your life is difficult to buy for, or if it just doesn’t seem as though there’s anything your loved one really needs. And, according to Psychology Today, this sort of stress can cause you to overthink your options and actually hinder your gift-giving, leading you to “overlook simple and beloved gift choices.”

So, what’s the best way to ensure that you buy the best present possible for a person you know and love? Well, the answer is actually pretty obvious: you should ask them.

As Dr Alison Jane Martingano from Psychology Today explains, “choosing the best gift for another person may require gaining new information rather than utilising existing knowledge that you already have.”

Of course, since most people want their presents to be a surprise, it may sound counterintuitive to straight-up ask someone what it is they want on the big day. But there are ways of going about it so that you don’t ask for too many specifics or give too much away.