Christmas gift guide 2022: all the best present ideas to solve your shopping dilemmas
From plant lovers to fashion fans, our gift guides have got something for everyone.
It’s that time of year again. Christmas is just around the corner, bringing with it the promise of mulled wines, Love Actually playing on a near-constant loop on ITV2 and the annual scramble to find the perfect gifts for your friends, your family and, ahem, yourself.
Christmas shoppers tend to fall into two very distinct camps. There are those – the planners – who have done some preliminary shopping trips and fine-tuned an impressive (and probably colour-coded) gift list by 1 October, who’ll then fire off all their online orders to make the most of any Black Friday discounts before leisurely wrapping them up in the most Pinterest-worthy way possible well in time for the big day.
And then there are the procrastinators. The last-minute panickers. The ones who, year after year, think that dashing around the shops on 23 December is the answer. Sound familiar? According to a 2021 survey, around 74% of shoppers tend to count on doing some last-ditch shopping, despite the stress, so you’re certainly not alone.
If you’re looking to find a happy medium between those two approaches, though, we have you covered. The average Brit tends to spend a staggering 66 hours preparing for Christmas, but our gift guides are sure to take the edge off by solving all of your festive shopping dilemmas. And if you’re struggling for ideas for yourself (so you can not-so-subtly drop some hints when you next see your family), you certainly won’t be lacking inspiration for long.
Got an intimidatingly chic pal with impeccable taste? No need to panic: we’ve got you covered with a list of effortlessly cool fashion gifts, or a guide to the most stylish stocking fillers under £100 for fashion lovers. For the gym-goer in your life, we’ve hunted down the best activewear gifts for women, from super-soft gym leggings to comfy tracksuits – and if you and your loved ones are taking a more laid back approach this December, we’ve scouted out some cosy gifts to keep you warm this festive season.
Perhaps your friendship group has opted to save money by organising a Secret Santa or you’ve decided to take part in the tradition with your work colleagues. If the price limit has caused your mind to go totally blank, we’ve rounded up 11 treats at £20 or under and some of the best beauty gifts under £30 to help you pamper your pals (or just treat yourself – it is Christmas, after all). And if you’re still looking for small but mighty products to supercharge their skincare routine, may we point you in the direction of the best beauty stocking fillers, from brands like Olaplex and Fenty Beauty?
For those who are trying to take a more ethical approach to their Christmas shopping this year, we’ve hunted down some sustainable and seriously covetable gift ideas, and if self-care is top of the agenda (because we all know the festive season can sometimes be seriously draining too) how about a thoughtful gift to boost your loved ones’ wellbeing in the year to come? And if you’re looking for something that will spark joy in the months to come, why not consider signing them (or yourself) up for a subscription box tailored to their interests?
Read on for the lowdown on Team Stylist’s Christmas gift guides. Happy shopping…
22 cute and cosy gifts to keep you warm this festive season
Yes, the festive season is the perfect time to hunker down and indulge in some serious hibernation. Curl up with our edit of the cosiest gifts around, from snuggly scarves to furry slippers.
Shop 22 cute and cosy gifts to keep you warm this festive season
51 stylish stocking fillers under £100 for the fashion lover in your life
From seriously chic washbags and understated jewellery to leopard print gym gear and personalised bottles of champagne, we’ve got your stylish stocking fillers all wrapped up.
Shop 51 stylish stocking fillers under £100 for the fashion lover in your life
Secret Santa gift ideas: 11 treats for £20 or under
Whether you and your pals have decided to take part in a Secret Santa or you’re joining in the annual work tradition with your colleagues, we’ve got you covered with an appropriately festive selection of gift ideas, all priced under £20.
Best Christmas gifts for 2022: 13 unique subscription boxes for everyone on your list
The gift that keeps on giving: sign your loved ones up for a subscription box and they’ll be able to enjoy a monthly boost over the next 12 months. Here are some of our favourites.
31 stylish fashion gifts that will please everybody this Christmas
Your fashion-forward friends or family members needn’t be tricky to buy for: just consult our stylish gift guide. There’s something for every budget, ranging from cosy knits and loungewear to stocking filler accessories.
Shop 31 stylish fashion gifts that will please everybody this Christmas
22 of the best beauty gifts under £30: perfect for friends, secret Santa or yourself
We’ve rounded up the very best affordable indulgences to add to your Christmas wish list or buy for the beauty aficionado in your life, from nourishing hair kits to shimmering eyeshadow palettes.
Best activewear gifts for women: 15 soft gym leggings, comfy tracksuits, supportive sports bras and trainers for Christmas 2022Whether you live in activewear or you’re shopping for a friend who’s constantly on the go, Christmas is the perfect time to invest in some good quality gym gear, and we’ve got the lowdown on the sets that are both chic and comfortable.
Sustainable and ethical Christmas gift guide: 21 chic present ideas
With our edit of the best sustainable gifts around, you can feel good and do good at the same time. Whether you’re after fashion, beauty buys, jewellery or accessories, these must-haves were made with sustainability in mind.
74 best beauty stocking fillers for Christmas 2022: Olaplex, Nars, Refy and Fenty BeautyFrom baubles packed with miniature editions of your favourite products to a new spin on a cult blusher to blissfully-scented body wash, these best beauty treats will fit perfectly into a stocking (and some might just work for Secret Santa too).
Self-care gifts: 12 thoughtful treats to boost their mental health in 2023Is your new year’s resolution all about making time for yourself in 2023? Or do you want to give your friend a gift that will help them de-stress and shed their worries? These thoughtful present ideas are sure to help with self-care.
Shop 12 thoughtful treats to boost their mental health in 2023
Gifts for plant lovers: 23 of the best plant gifts to buy for Christmas 2022
We all know someone who’s a dedicated plant parent – and if you don’t, that person is probably you. From a terrarium kit to a clever watering gadget, we’ve rounded up the very best gifts for your green-fingered pals.
Stylist’s Christmas gift guide for book lovers
The stretch of time between Christmas and New Year is made for catching up on your reading, and we’ve compiled the ultimate list of 2022 books to suit every taste and interest, from cocktail making with Stanley Tucci to funny non-fiction essays from Marina Hyde
