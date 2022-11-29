It’s that time of year again. Christmas is just around the corner, bringing with it the promise of mulled wines, Love Actually playing on a near-constant loop on ITV2 and the annual scramble to find the perfect gifts for your friends, your family and, ahem, yourself.

Christmas shoppers tend to fall into two very distinct camps. There are those – the planners – who have done some preliminary shopping trips and fine-tuned an impressive (and probably colour-coded) gift list by 1 October, who’ll then fire off all their online orders to make the most of any Black Friday discounts before leisurely wrapping them up in the most Pinterest-worthy way possible well in time for the big day.

And then there are the procrastinators. The last-minute panickers. The ones who, year after year, think that dashing around the shops on 23 December is the answer. Sound familiar? According to a 2021 survey, around 74% of shoppers tend to count on doing some last-ditch shopping, despite the stress, so you’re certainly not alone.

If you’re looking to find a happy medium between those two approaches, though, we have you covered. The average Brit tends to spend a staggering 66 hours preparing for Christmas, but our gift guides are sure to take the edge off by solving all of your festive shopping dilemmas. And if you’re struggling for ideas for yourself (so you can not-so-subtly drop some hints when you next see your family), you certainly won’t be lacking inspiration for long.