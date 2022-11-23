We all know that person who would happily admit to enjoying the company of dogs more than humans. Maybe they have an influencer-esque Instagram account dedicated to their furry friend or take three buses to the other side of London to buy their puppy its favourite dog food. Or perhaps their house is practically a museum of sausage dog memorabilia.

Whether it’s your mum, aunty or best friend, one of the great things about keeping a dog-lover close is that they’re pretty easy to buy for, as they’re bound to appreciate something special for their pet. Even if you think that their spoiled puppy has everything a dog could ever need, we can guarantee there’s a new product out there that the owner hasn’t discovered yet, or a chicer version of something they already have (poop bag to match your handbag, anyone?)