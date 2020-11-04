It’s time to talk Christmas.

Once England goes into lockdown tomorrow (5 November), we won’t emerge from it until 2 December, which could be extended if the coronavirus R rate doesn’t slow down. That’s three weeks or under until Christmas Day.

Considering how I usually turn my attention to booking a train ticket home and buying presents for everybody the day after Halloween, this leaves very little time to get my festive plans in order.

Will lockdown be extended to Christmas? Why would I book an expensive train ticket when I don’t know if I’ll be allowed to travel? Will I be allowed to sit around my mum’s table for Christmas lunch? Where should I stay?