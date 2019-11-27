Christmas market lovers, you can get paid £50 an hour to drink mulled wine

If being paid to sip mulled wine, snack on gingerbread houses and stroll the twinkly aisles of the UK’s best Christmas markets sounds like a dream job to you, then this gig might just be a Christmas miracle.

It might be the most wonderful time of the year but it’s also the most expensive – there’s the gifts, the office parties, the Secret Santa. So imagine if all this festive spirit could also make you some extra cash.

Online exhibition platform ExpoCart.com is hiring a “Christmas Fair Tester” to travel around the UK, reviewing Christmas markets in England, Wales and Scotland.