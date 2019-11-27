Christmas market lovers, you can get paid £50 an hour to drink mulled wine
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
A company wants to pay you and a friend to visit the best Christmas markets around the UK – and it is so easy to apply.
If being paid to sip mulled wine, snack on gingerbread houses and stroll the twinkly aisles of the UK’s best Christmas markets sounds like a dream job to you, then this gig might just be a Christmas miracle.
It might be the most wonderful time of the year but it’s also the most expensive – there’s the gifts, the office parties, the Secret Santa. So imagine if all this festive spirit could also make you some extra cash.
Online exhibition platform ExpoCart.com is hiring a “Christmas Fair Tester” to travel around the UK, reviewing Christmas markets in England, Wales and Scotland.
Better still, the gig pays £50 per hour to “take quality photographs, observe what types of vendors are at each market, what equipment they’re using, while of course having a great time!”
The company covers travel (not accommodation) expenses for you and a friend, you will even be given some pocket money so you can really enjoy yourself.
You will be paid for one hour per market – and need to visit at least three markets a week – and will need to provide a 750(ish) word report after each one.
Candidates must be available to visit at least 10 different markets between 6 and 24 December, and must be over 18, have a full UK driving license.
“Christmas markets are one of the most popular attractions in the country, with thousands of people visiting them every day throughout the festive period. So, with our upcoming expansion into the consumer markets and fairs sector, we decided to take advantage of all of the fairs currently running, and do some market research of our own,” said Jasmine Eilfield, co-founder and CPO of ExpoCart, said.
“Obviously we know this is a dream job for a lot of people, so we’re expecting a lot of applications. We’re excited to pick our Christmas Fair Tester and get them enjoying all of the Christmas fairs the UK has to offer.”
To apply to be a Christmas Fair Tester, you just need to fill out this form, including a description of why you think you are the perfect fit for the role.
Finally, an opportunity to include your interest in mulled wine on your CV.
Image: Getty