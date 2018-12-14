The awkward person’s guide to surviving the work Christmas do

Rather than bluster into one of these with a loud, fake, badly timed bellow of laughter, come to terms with the fact that you will end up in a one-on-one situation at some point, either by someone as awkward and boring as yourself gravitating toward you, or being sat next to the boss of your boss’s boss at lunch.

In this situation, what you don’t want is a blossoming conversation based on mutual interests, complementary personalities and stunning witticisms, resulting in (please God, no) a new friend. What you want is something to shut down any possibility of further talking, stat. Try:

“Why is it that you only get symptoms after the contagious period?”

“The judge says I’m not to stay out, but this is going so well.”

“So. This is Christmas [dull tone, prolonged eye contact].”

4. Plan for the possibility of games

Pass the parcel, karaoke, some godawful game where you have to move an item from person to person using only your knees or some such. No. Even though there’s the possibility of a prize, the fear that you’ll be the only one ‘not joining in’ and the tantalising idea that your performance will elevate your office status, go down in work history and secure you a promotion, I promise you that none of these things are worth it.

The following day, instead of the terrific pleasure of a victory well-earned in front of admiring colleagues, there’ll be a video of you slurring Bright Eyes with an earnest expression that says, “I’m singing this REALLY WELL.” Me, this was me.

You need to put in the groundwork a few days early – weeks, if possible. Fend off karaoke with tales of coughs, colds and sore throats. If you feel you’ll be pulled into it anyway, invest your time wisely by identifying the people likely to jump at the chance and suggesting a group sing, in which you can mouth the words and hide behind their all-consuming confidence.

Nearly all games can be avoided by the rapid onset of illness or injury. Oh man, how you’d love to get involved, but with your hip/ankle/easily spread disease, it’s just not a good idea, you’ll totally be rooting for them all though, go team!

5. Wardrobe malfunctions

This is a terribly overused term, but genuinely applies here: “At a Christmas party a couple of years ago my boob popped out of my dress. I hadn’t even noticed – the manager had to tell me.”